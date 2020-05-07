Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 1:44PM MDT until May 8 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible
bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained,
or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler
systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect
them from freezing.
