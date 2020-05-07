Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 1:44PM MDT until May 8 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible

bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained,

or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler

systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect

them from freezing.