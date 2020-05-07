Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 3:09AM MDT until May 7 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone Lava Beds to the Mud Lake Desert.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Young, tender plants may freeze if protective
actions are not taken.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.