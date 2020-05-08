Freeze Warning issued May 8 at 1:09AM MDT until May 8 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.