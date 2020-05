Alerts

A dry cold front has slid south through the Snake Plain early this

evening, increasing winds across American Falls Reservoir. Gusty

north winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 mph will create

rough chop and hazardous conditions for small boats through 9 PM

MDT, especially at the south end of the reservoir near the dam.

Boaters are encouraged to make their way off the lake or into

sheltered waters.