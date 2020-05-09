Lake Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 2:08AM MDT until May 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, morning lows around 36 will

support the formation of frost. For the Lake Wind Advisory,

northeast winds of 8 to 15 mph are expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM MDT this morning.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 2 PM MDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Frost can damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left

outside uncovered. Northeast winds on American Falls Reservoir

can create rough chop. Conditions may also be difficult for

launching water craft at the West-side ramp.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can swamp or overturn small water craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.