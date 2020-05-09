Lake Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 8:01AM MDT until May 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM MDT this morning.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 2 PM MDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.