Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 7:58AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 753 AM MDT, steady northeast winds of 10 to 13 mph were noted
across American Falls Reservoir. High resolution models suggest that
these winds will continue until about 10 AM MDT before south winds
begin to mix down to the lake surface. Recreational boaters putting
in on the West Side boat ramp and fishing near the dam this morning
may experience rough chop through 10 AM MDT and are encouraged to
use caution as smaller boats and water craft may capsize or become
swamped.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir and Sterling.
Comments