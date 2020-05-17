Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 7:58AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 753 AM MDT, steady northeast winds of 10 to 13 mph were noted

across American Falls Reservoir. High resolution models suggest that

these winds will continue until about 10 AM MDT before south winds

begin to mix down to the lake surface. Recreational boaters putting

in on the West Side boat ramp and fishing near the dam this morning

may experience rough chop through 10 AM MDT and are encouraged to

use caution as smaller boats and water craft may capsize or become

swamped.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, American Falls Reservoir and Sterling.