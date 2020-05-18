Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 18 at 6:04PM MDT until May 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Blowing

Dust Advisory, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, strong westerly winds at

20 to 35 mph and gusts to 50 mph will create blowing dust and

visibility at 1 mile or less.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, Winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, the Lower Snake River

Plain, including I-86 from Coldwater to Pocatello.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this

evening.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* Impacts…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, if drivers are able to

wait to drive they should. If they encounter a dust storm, do

not drive it. Pull your vehicle off the roadway as far as

possible. If you cannot pull off, go at a speed suitable for

reduced visibility and turn on your headlights. Use the painted

center line to guide you.

For the Lake Wind Advisory, Strong winds and a rough chop will

create briefly hazardous conditions for small craft.

Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough

waves can overturn small craft.

A blowing dust advisory means that blowing dust will restrict

visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution.