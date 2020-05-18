Skip to Content
Lake Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 3:22PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Winds shifting out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph expected between 6 and 7 pm this evening. Ahead of
this shift, winds are expected to persist at current levels,
from the south-southwest and south between 20 and 25 mph.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and a rough chop will create briefly
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

