Lake Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 7:50PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…The Blowing Dust Advisory will expire at 8 pm MDT…
The strongest wind gusts have subsided in the area and the threat
for blowing dust will diminish this evening. Wind gusts around 30
mph are still noted in some locations and may remain for another
another hour or so.
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…Until 9 pm MDT.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.