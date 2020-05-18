Lake Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 7:50PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The Blowing Dust Advisory will expire at 8 pm MDT…

The strongest wind gusts have subsided in the area and the threat

for blowing dust will diminish this evening. Wind gusts around 30

mph are still noted in some locations and may remain for another

another hour or so.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until 9 pm MDT.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.