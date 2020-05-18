Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Increasing winds shifting out of the west at 25 to 35 mph are
forecast between 5 pm this evening and 7 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to
50 mph are possible. As a result, blowing dust may develop and
reduce visibility for drivers through the Magic Valley, Lower
Snake River Plain and Southern Highlands. These conditions are
expected to persist until approximately 9 or 10 pm this evening
before improving.
If you encounter a dust storm, do not drive it. Pull your vehicle
off the roadway as far as possible. If you cannot pull off, go at
a speed suitable for reduced visibility and turn on your
headlights. Use the painted center line to guide you.
Comments