Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Increasing winds shifting out of the west at 25 to 35 mph are

forecast between 5 pm this evening and 7 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to

50 mph are possible. As a result, blowing dust may develop and

reduce visibility for drivers through the Magic Valley, Lower

Snake River Plain and Southern Highlands. These conditions are

expected to persist until approximately 9 or 10 pm this evening

before improving.

If you encounter a dust storm, do not drive it. Pull your vehicle

off the roadway as far as possible. If you cannot pull off, go at

a speed suitable for reduced visibility and turn on your

headlights. Use the painted center line to guide you.