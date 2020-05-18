Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 8:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Beginning tonight, snow showers are expected to develop at

elevations above 7500 ft. These will come in several waves

tonight through Thursday, impacting portions of the Sawtooth

Mountains, Pioneer Mountains and the Salmon-Challis National

Forest. Snow will likely mix with rain initially. Snow is forecast

to accumulate at Galena Summit around 2 inches with possible

amounts of up to 4 inches through Thursday. Mount Borah is

expected to see upwards of 14 inches of new snow through

Thursday, with several inches falling on Tuesday alone.

As the snow levels drop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,

look for all snow. In addition, snow showers will also drop to

elevations lower than 7500 ft. This may include locations like

Stanley and the Wood River Valley.

Recreationalists hoping to travel to these areas should plan for

the likelihood of impacts from snow, and make sure to dress

appropriately for cold temperatures.