Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 8:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Beginning tonight, snow showers are expected to develop at
elevations above 7500 ft. These will come in several waves
tonight through Thursday, impacting portions of the Sawtooth
Mountains, Pioneer Mountains and the Salmon-Challis National
Forest. Snow will likely mix with rain initially. Snow is forecast
to accumulate at Galena Summit around 2 inches with possible
amounts of up to 4 inches through Thursday. Mount Borah is
expected to see upwards of 14 inches of new snow through
Thursday, with several inches falling on Tuesday alone.
As the snow levels drop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,
look for all snow. In addition, snow showers will also drop to
elevations lower than 7500 ft. This may include locations like
Stanley and the Wood River Valley.
Recreationalists hoping to travel to these areas should plan for
the likelihood of impacts from snow, and make sure to dress
appropriately for cold temperatures.
Comments