Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 2:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 to 50 mph, with localized gusts as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Much of central and southern Wyoming.
* WHEN…This afternoon and early this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for strong
cross winds at times this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly
discouraged today.
