Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 2:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 to 50 mph, with localized gusts as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Much of central and southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…This afternoon and early this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for strong

cross winds at times this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly

discouraged today.