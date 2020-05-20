Skip to Content
Published 2:32 pm

Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 2:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 to 50 mph, with localized gusts as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Much of central and southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…This afternoon and early this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for strong
cross winds at times this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly
discouraged today.

