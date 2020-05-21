Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 1:45AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Much cooler temperatures and periods of snow. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible above 7500 feet.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.

* WHEN…Early this morning and again late tonight into Friday

morning. The steadiest snow is expected later Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People heading into the backcountry should

prepare for cold and wet conditions. Higher elevation roads and

passes may become slushy at times on Thursday night.