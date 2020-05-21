Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:27 pm

Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Much cooler temperatures and periods of snow. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible above 7500 feet.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.

* WHEN…Late tonight into Friday morning. The steadiest snow is
expected late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People heading into the backcountry should
prepare for cold and wet conditions. Higher elevation roads and
passes may become slushy at times on Thursday night.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply