Special Weather Statement issued May 22 at 1:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Irwin, or near Swan Valley, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Irwin and Pine

Creek Pass.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.