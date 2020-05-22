Special Weather Statement issued May 22 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches below 9000 feet. Snowfall

of 6 to 10 inches above 9000 feet.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Late this evening through Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass will see

winter driving conditions late tonight and Saturday morning.

Those planning outdoor activities in the high country should be

prepared for cold and snow.