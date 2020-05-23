Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:49PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches below 8500 feet. Snowfall
of 6 to 12 inches above 8500 feet.
* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming Mountains and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…This afternoon into tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass will see
winter driving conditions this morning with snow on the roadway.
Roads will be mostly wet this afternoon. Those planning outdoor
activities in the high country should be prepared for cold and
snow today.
