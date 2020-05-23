Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:49PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches below 8500 feet. Snowfall

of 6 to 10 inches above 8500 feet.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…This afternoon. Snow will decrease after 6 PM MDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities in the

high country should be prepared for cold and snow today.