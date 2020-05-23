Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 4:54AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches below 8500 feet. Snowfall

of 6 to 12 inches above 8500 feet.

* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming Mountains and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…Today into tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass will see

winter driving conditions this morning with snow on the roadway.

Roads will be mostly wet this afternoon. Those planning outdoor

activities in the high country should be prepared for cold and

snow today.