This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT and WHEN…A mix of rain and snow showers will occur this

morning. Some places will see mainly snow this morning.

* WHERE…Star Valley, Jackson Hole, and Upper Green River Basin.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A dusting to as much as an inch of snow may

occur on grassy areas and trees. Roads should remain wet.