Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 29 at 4:31PM MDT until May 29 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 431 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of

Rockland, or 23 miles south of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Roy.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.