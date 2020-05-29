Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles east of Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak and Arbon.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
