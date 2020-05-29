Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 207 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles east of Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak and Arbon.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.