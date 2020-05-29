Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near
Togwotee Pass, which is 18 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving
east at 30 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Togwotee Pass around 245 PM MDT.
Pinnacle Buttes around 300 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Brooks Lake Lodge.
Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
