Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Togwotee Pass, which is 18 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving

east at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Togwotee Pass around 245 PM MDT.

Pinnacle Buttes around 300 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Brooks Lake Lodge.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.