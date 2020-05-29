Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Elkol, which is 11 miles southwest of Kemmerer, moving east at 20

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Elkol around 355 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Kemmerer Municipal

Airport.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 59.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.