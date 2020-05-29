Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 5:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles west of Albion to 13 miles north of

Park Valley. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Albion, Juniper, Elba, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Mt Harrison,

Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.