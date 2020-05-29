Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 8:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 818 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Last Chance, or 16 miles north of Ashton, moving east at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks
Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan Reservoir, Big
Springs, Harriman State Park and Red Rock Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near Island Park Reservoir and Henrys Lake, Move to safe
shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and
choppy waves are likely.
