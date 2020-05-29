Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 9:10PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm about 15

miles south of West Yellowstone, moving east at 20 mph.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning and winds in excess of 30 mph

are expected with this thunderstorm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fairy Falls around 955 PM MDT.

Old Faithful around 1000 PM MDT.

Fountain Paint Pot around 1005 PM MDT.

Craig Pass around 1015 PM MDT.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.