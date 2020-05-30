Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 4:24PM MDT until May 30 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, UT

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Rough waves on for mariners on Bear Lake.

Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Fish Haven.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.