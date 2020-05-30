Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 5:49PM MDT until May 30 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho…

North central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Minidoka County in south central Idaho…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burley,

moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul and Kimama.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.