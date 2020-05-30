Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 6:46PM MDT until May 30 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juniper, or

11 miles northwest of Snowville, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail along with blowing

dust and low visibility.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Sublett Reservoir, Roy and Sweetzer Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.