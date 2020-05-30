Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 7:36PM MDT until May 30 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Neeley,
moving north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen
and Massacre Rocks.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.
Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK
SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
