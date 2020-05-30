Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 7:38PM MDT until May 30 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 738 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, or 9 miles southwest of Pocatello, moving

north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite,

Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Sterling and Mink Creek

Pass.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.