Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 9:04PM MDT until May 30 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 945 PM MDT.

* At 903 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 14 miles north of Northwest Inl to near Terreton to

10 miles northwest of Idaho Falls, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Hamer, Spencer, Egin,

Monteview, Plano, Small, Sage Junction, southern Saint Anthony Sand

Dunes and Edie School.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.