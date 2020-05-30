Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 10:01PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 959 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms in southern Lincoln County moving north at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

These strong storms will be near…

Daniel around 1030 PM MDT.

Warren Bridge around 1040 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Fairview, Afton

Municipal Airport, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Etna, Auburn, Bedford,

Sublette County Fairgrounds, Big Piney Marbleton Airport and

Sacajawea Campground.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.