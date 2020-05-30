Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 2:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 231 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Big Piney, moving east at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This thunderstorm will be near…Big Piney around 255 PM MDT.

Marbleton around 300 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Sublette County

Fairgrounds, Big Piney Marbleton Airport and Pinedale Ralph Wenz

Field.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek

a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.