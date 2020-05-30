Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 2:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving north at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Dingle, Border Summit, Geneva,

Geneva Summit and Pegram.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.