Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 4:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bear Lake Idaho Portion.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Fish Haven.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught
on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
