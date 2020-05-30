Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Saint Charles, or 13 miles northwest of Bear Lake Idaho

Portion, moving north at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Bern, Ovid, Emmigrant Summit, Liberty

and Bennington.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.