Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Saint Charles, or 13 miles northwest of Bear Lake Idaho
Portion, moving north at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Bern, Ovid, Emmigrant Summit, Liberty
and Bennington.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
