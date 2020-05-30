Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 6:10PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms

extending from near Montpelier, Idaho to Randolph, Utah, moving

northeast into Wyoming at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Cokeville around 625 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Cokeville Municipal

Airport.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.