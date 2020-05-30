Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 6:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Juniper, or 13 miles northwest of Snowville, moving north at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Rockland, Juniper, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Yale Rest Area,

Pauline, Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Holbrook, Sublett

Reservoir, Roy and Bridge.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.