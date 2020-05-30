Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 716 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Neeley to near Fort Hall Bannock Peak to
17 miles west of Arimo. Movement was north at 40 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls
Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort
Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford,
Moreland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport,
Groveland and Sterling.
Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters
which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged
to seek safe harbor if possible.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do
not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are
likely.
