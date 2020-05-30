Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 21 miles south of Challis to near Arco.

Movement was east at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Arco, Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Darlington, Chilly Barton

Flat, Moore, Butte City, Clayton, Summit Reservoir, Herd Lake,

Bayhorse Lake, Meadow Peak, Mt Borah, Morgan Creek Summit, Willow

Creek Summit, Ellis, Clyde, Bonanza and Lone Pine.