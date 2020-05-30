Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 8:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 811 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles north of Central Inl to 8 miles
southeast of Southeast Inl to near Fort Hall Putnam Lodge. Movement
was northeast at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Rigby, Dubois, Idmon, Ririe
Reservoir, Terreton, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar
City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts and Firth.
