Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 9:31PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 928 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms in southern Lincoln County, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible with these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern

Sublette, Lincoln and northwestern Sweetwater Counties, including

the following locations… Sublette County Fairgrounds, Kemmerer

Municipal Airport, Big Piney Marbleton Airport and Cokeville

Municipal Airport.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.