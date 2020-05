Alerts

At 1208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Eden, which is 7 miles south of Farson, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Pea size hail, brief heavy rain, and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will

be possible with this storm.

This thunderstorm will move across Wyoming Highway 28 between Farson

and South Pass between 1215 and 1230 PM.