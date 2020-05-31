Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 12:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

Oregon Buttes, which is 33 miles east of Farson, moving northeast at

45 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Sweetwater Station around 140 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlantic City.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.