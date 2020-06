Alerts

At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Pleasantview, or 13 miles northwest of Malad,

moving east at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Holbrook Summit,

Virginia, Oxford, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Malad Pass and Hawkins

Reservoir.