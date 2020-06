Alerts

At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Thatcher, or 12 miles southeast of Lava Hot

Springs, moving east at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Grace, Georgetown, Thatcher, Georgetown Summit, Diamond

Creek Campground, Niter and Clear Creek Ranger Station.