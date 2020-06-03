Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over St Anthony, or 9 miles northeast of Rexburg,
moving east at 35 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Ashton, Felt, Terreton, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton, Mud
Lake, Parker, Hamer, Drummond, Egin, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton
Reservoir, Monteview, Plano, Warm River, Tetonia Research Station and
Sage Junction.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments